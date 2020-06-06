Don't show any laxity during relaxations: Health experts to people

Health experts have appealed people to completely follow the prescribed guidelines and SOPs to contain corona virus spread in Kashmir and not show any laxity while the restrictions are eased.

Urging people to be serious about taking safety measures, Dr. Rouf Hussain Rather, MD Community Medicine, presently working as Public Health Expert at Covid Control Room, Divisional Commissioner’s Office Kashmir, said that all efforts are being made to prevent spread of the corona virus and people in no way should become complacent in observance of personal health guidelines.

With Government likely to announce more relaxations and easing of restrictions for resumption of economic activities under various sectors which have suffered severely during the ongoing lockdown period, the same should not be construed as the decline in threat of the infection and its further spread, he added.

Dr. Rouf said that people should realize that Government has laid down guidelines for the public to remain unharmed from corona virus but the covid-19 per se is ruthless. He added that people should not be reckless by taking these guidelines lightly and run the risk of getting infected while the relaxations are given.

He suggested that people should fear more and never construe easing of restrictions as an indication that virus is now eliminated. Rather people should become more cautious and cooperate with authorities to fight this disease in the Valley.

Experts are stressing on following guidelines in letter and spirit and appealed people to come out of their homes only when it is needed adding that the elderly and children in particular must stay indoors.

Experts reiterated that compulsory use of face mask and maintaining social distancing protocol when outdoors is necessary and people must avoid visiting crowded places, avoid surface touching with hands, avoid hands touching mouth, nose or eyes, maintain hand hygiene, use sanitizers, take shower and wash clothes with detergent after returning from work places.