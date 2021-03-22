Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather is new Director Health Services Kashmir

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was on Monday appointed as the Director, Health Services Kashmir, replacing Dr Sameer Mattoo.

As per an order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Dr Mattoo has been transferred and posted as the Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, who was the Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Health Services Kashmir, said the order.

Dr Shahid Hussain, Medical Officer, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Extended Program Immunisation officer, Director of Family welfare, MCH and Immunisation, J&K.

Dr Qazi Haroon has been posted as Project Manager, National Health Mission, J&K.

Dr Naheed Anjum Malik, Dental Surgeon, CHC Hajin, presently working in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, is relieved for attending to duties at her original place of posting, viz. CHC Hajin.