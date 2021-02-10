Drug licenses of 9 pharmacies suspended, 6 diagnostic centres sealed across Baramulla

As part of a special inspection drive, the officials of Baramulla district administration Wednesday suspended drug licenses of nine pharmacy shops and sealed six diagnostic centres on charges of violating the requisite norms and regulations set by the authorities.

An official said that at least 153 chemist shops besides several diagnostic centres which include 16 in Tangmarg, 21 in Uri, 40 in Sopore, 38 in Pattan, eight in Kreeri, and 30 in Baramulla were inspected by the special inspection team of officials on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Muhammad Aijaz Assad said that the drive had been initiated to ensure smooth and hassle-free public service delivery.

“Special attention is being given to check whether actual pharmacist is present or not at the chemist shop so that the sale of prescribed drugs is not carried out in absence of the registered pharmacist. Besides, attention is given regarding the validity of the licenses. Continuous monitoring will be carried out in future as well and if any unauthorised shop or drug is detected, action will be initiated as per the law,” he said.