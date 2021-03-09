Drugmulla tehsil office closed for two days as employee tests positive

A Patwari working at tehsil office Drugmulla Kupwara tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday following which the office was closed for two days.

“The office has been closed for two days on the directions of the concerned tehsildar. Till then, the tehsil office will work from the nearby Naib Tehsildar’s office to ensure that people do not suffer,” a senior official said.

He said that during these two days, they would ensure fumigation of the tehsil office to contain the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old employee from Anderhama Drugmulla has been home quarantined.

Few days back a government school teacher in Kanthpora Lolab also tested positive for COVID-19 following which the district administration decided to close the school for all activities for 48 hours.