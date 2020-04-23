Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:46 AM

ECMO life-saving for critically ill corona patients: DAK

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:46 AM
File Photo of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine was life-saving for critically ill COVID19 patients.

“ECMO is saving people from the brink of death,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “ECMO is an advanced type of mechanical life support that removes blood from the body, oxygenates and removes carbon dioxide from that blood, and then returns the blood to the body, allowing the patient’s damaged lungs to recover.”

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

He said the machine improves the chances of survival in dying patients compared to using conventional ventilation management.

Dr Hassan said conventional ventilator works by intermittent positive-pressure ventilation where oxygen-enriched air is blown into lungs at high pressure. “This in turn causes pressure injury to the lung tissue damaging further the already ravaged lungs of COVID19 patients, delaying or preventing their recovery,” he said. “While FDA has approved the use of ECMO as treatment for extreme cases of COVD19, WHO considers it as a rescue therapy for those cases who fail to maintain oxygenation on conventional ventilation.”

Related News