ECMO life-saving for critically ill corona patients: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine was life-saving for critically ill COVID19 patients.

“ECMO is saving people from the brink of death,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “ECMO is an advanced type of mechanical life support that removes blood from the body, oxygenates and removes carbon dioxide from that blood, and then returns the blood to the body, allowing the patient’s damaged lungs to recover.”

He said the machine improves the chances of survival in dying patients compared to using conventional ventilation management.

Dr Hassan said conventional ventilator works by intermittent positive-pressure ventilation where oxygen-enriched air is blown into lungs at high pressure. “This in turn causes pressure injury to the lung tissue damaging further the already ravaged lungs of COVID19 patients, delaying or preventing their recovery,” he said. “While FDA has approved the use of ECMO as treatment for extreme cases of COVD19, WHO considers it as a rescue therapy for those cases who fail to maintain oxygenation on conventional ventilation.”