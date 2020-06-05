Ensuring COVID, non-COVID healthcare services simultaneously: DHSK

Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir on Friday said it was ensuring to provide routine non-COVID health services to people even while taking care of the COVID19 cases.

A statement said although some of the routine non-emergency procedures were put to hold initially so as to keep a check on the spread of the virus, later most of the routine services gradually resumed in all primary and secondary healthcare institutions except for designated COVID19 centres.

As per the official data, 12.69 lakh people have been seen by the doctors in OPDs of government hospitals across Kashmir since April 1 this year.

“This footfall of patients signifies the amount of work which the frontline doctors are doing to serve the people. The same applies for the para-medics whose role has been indispensable which can be inferred by the fact the 2.52 lakh laboratory tests apart from the COVID19 sampling have been done in these two months,” said the statement.

It said in addition, 18,622 USGs, 28,255 X-Rays and 14,872 Electrocardiograms have been conducted since April. “More importantly, 7,097 deliveries were conducted of which 2,851 cesarean sections were also done even in the remotest places of Kashmir like SDH Tangdar, CHC Zainpora and SDH Uri,” said the statement.

The statement said a great effort has been put in place in terms of framing guidelines and standard operating procedures which were then disseminated down the line to eight district hospitals, around 40 Sub District Hospitals and more than 1,500 block/village level health institutions for their implementation.