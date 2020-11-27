First allogenic stem cell bone marrow transplant conducted at SKIMS

The Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS Soura has for the first time in Jammu Kashmir performed a matched sibling allogenic stem cell bone marrow transplant for a patient suffering from severe aplastic anemia.

A statement of SKIMS issued here said that this procedure is highly advanced treatment and is done at only two other government hospitals in entire of north India in AIIMS, New-Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh.

HOD Clinical Haematology, Dr Javid Rasool said, “Prior to this, our patients had to go outside J&K for the procedure of transplant which would cost them Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh depending on the centre. The success of stem cell bone marrow transplant at our institute will provide new hope to the poor patients of blood cancer and other hematological disorders.”

The statement said a 16-year-old old boy from Ladakh studying in 12th class came to the Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS and was diagnosed as severe aplastic anemia.

It said as his marrow stem cells were affected, the only curative treatment option for him was stem cell transplantation.

“Fortunately, his sister’s bone marrow stem cells were found to be matching. So, patient was taken for allogenic matched sibling transplant. Presently, patient is doing well and has been discharged in stable condition. This will open doors for the poor patients with Blood Cancer and other hematological disorders including immunodeficiency disorders,” Dr Rasool said.

The Director SKIMS and EOSG, Dr A.G Ahangar complimented the entire Department of Clinical Haematology.