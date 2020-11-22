Five die of COVID19, 564 new cases in J&K

With one COVID19 death reported from Kashmir division and four from Jammu division, Sunday’s fatality count in J&K stood at five while 564 people tested positive for the viral disease.

A 78-year-old man from Hawal, Srinagar passed away at SKIMS, Soura Saturday evening. He was admitted at the hospital with acute respiratory distress syndrome, a doctor said. Four people were reported to have lost life due to the viral infection in Jammu division.

The death toll attributed to the viral disease in J&K reached 1629. Of these 1074 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division while 555 deaths have been reported from Jammu division.

In the 24 hours prior to Sunday afternoon, 27,165 samples were tested across J&K, the official bulletin on the pandemic said. Of these, 564 were found positive.

“A total of 8774 rapid and 979 RT-PCR tests have been carried out in Kashmir during the past 24 hours,” said Dr Qazi Haroon.

In Jammu division, as per the government data, 17,000 tests including RT-PCR and rapid tests were carried in Jammu region in the same period.

Both Kashmir and Jammu divisions had an almost equal share of the positive cases today. While 290 positives were reported from Kashmir division, 274 were from Jammu division.

In Kashmir, Srinagar district witnessed the highest number of positives today numbering 107 followed by Baramulla with 52 new cases getting reported. Reported cases in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Bandipora have come down to single digits.

Jammu district reported the highest number of positives in J&K with 121 cases. The total number of active cases in Kashmir stand at 3782 while in Jammu division, the number stands at 1918 as on today. A total of 245 from Jammu and 334 from Kashmir have recovered today, the government said. The cumulative figure of recoveries in J&K has reached 99,219.