Flu increases risk of dying from COVID19: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Sunday said people could catch flu and COVID19 at the same time this winter which increases the chances of death.

“Having flu and COVID19 together puts you at significantly increased risk of dying,” DAK President and influenza expert DrNisar-ul-Hassan said in a statement issued here.

“According to a study carried out in United Kingdom during the early phase of pandemic, people infected with both viruses were 2.27 times more likely to die than those with COVID19 alone and 5.92 times more likely to die than those without any infection,” he said. “The researchers involved in the study analysed data on almost 20,000 people who were tested for both COVID and influenza. A total of 58 of those tested were positive for both the viruses. A total of 43 percent of those with co-infection died compared to 27 percent of those who only had coronavirus.”

Dr Hassan said getting infected even with one infection makes a person more vulnerable to getting sick with the other.

“If you contract flu, your defenses go down, and you are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID19 infection and that increases your risk of ending up in ICU or on a ventilator,” he said. “Symptoms of flu and COVID19 are pretty similar. So it is difficult to distinguish between the two. The best way to know if you have the novel coronavirus or the flu is to get tested for both the viruses.”

Dr Hassan said people should not be complacent about flu which alone could cause a lot of trouble and with COVID19 still raging, the two together could wreak havoc.

“That makes this year’s flu vaccine vitally important. Influenza vaccine will not only protect you from flu, but also offer some protection against COVID19 infection,” he said. “It is never too late to get your flu shot. If you haven’t got yourself vaccinated yet, go and get it now. Vaccination should continue to be offered throughout the flu season which begins in October and can last as late as May.”