Flu vaccine reduces risk of dying from Covid19: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said that flu vaccine would protect people from severe Covid-19 disease.

“Flu shot would reduce your risk of dying from Covid-19 infection,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement.

“A study on the elderly population in the United States found that a 10 percent increase in the flu vaccine coverage in an area can reduce Covid mortality in the area by 28 percent,” he said. DAK President said at least two other studies have indicated that flu shots provide protection against severe Covid19 infection.

“One of these studies conducted in Italy indicated that areas in which more people took flu vaccine had a lower death rate from Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Dr Nisar said flu vaccine trains the immune system of a person to quickly recognize and clear away any harmful organism including those not targeted by the vaccine.

“Flu vaccine will reduce the risk of simultaneous infection and reduce the burden on health care system,” he said while recommending vaccination especially for young children, elderly, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions.

“Ideally, people should get the vaccine by the end of October. However, getting vaccinated later can still be beneficial,” said Dr Nisar.