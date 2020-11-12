Health, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 12:25 AM

Global COVID19 cases surpass 52 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 12:25 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image
Trending News

House, cowshed gutted in Sonamarg; sheep perish

Representational Pic

Burglars loot six shops in Handwara

2-day Sufi conference concludes

Greater Kashmir

Committees set-up to strengthen working of Panchayats

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 52 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,282,790, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 52,048,827 and 1,282,796, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,397,400 and 241,619, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,636,011, while the country’s death toll soared to 127,571.

Related News