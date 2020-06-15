Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 6:34 AM

GMC starts sampling healthcare providers for COVID19 antibodies

File Pic of GMC Srinagar

The Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Monday started sampling healthcare providers across hospitals here for testing sero-prevalence of COVID19 among the high risk group.

Dr S Saleem Khan, head department of Social and Preventive Medicine, GMC, under whom the survey of sero-prevalence of COVID19 among healthcare workers is taking place, said 269 samples were taken on Monday from Bone and Joint Hospital and Lal Ded Hospital.

He said the samples will be tested for antibodies against COVID19 and will help in estimating the exposure of those tested to the viral infection.

Sero-prevalence involves testing for IgG levels (an antibody) in an individual’s blood, and tells whether they have been infected in the recent past with SARS CoV-2.

It also helps in gauging the degree of protection they have achieved in terms of antibody response to the virus.

Dr Khan said the tests would tell whether the person being tested has been exposed to SARS CoV-2 in the past (at least 17 days prior) and the degree of protection achieved.

Around 3,000 samples of healthcare workers will be taken as part of this survey and is the first of its kind across the country.

