Govt announces 18 affordable drug stores for hospitals

State government has announced setting up of 18 AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) stores across the medical college hospitals of J&K, which will make affordable drugs accessible to patients.

Government has appointed Controller drugs, Lotika Khajuria as Nodal Officer for the AMRIT project under which affordable drugs will be made in prominent hospitals of the State. A press handout stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between respective medical superintendents and Hindustan Lifecare Limited. The operations are expected to start in two months. The stores will operate under the aegis of GoI.

“The stores will offer medicines, implants, surgical and ophthalmic products 24 x 7,” the handout said and that the purpose of the initiative is to provide quality and affordable medicines to the end users.

The press handout also stated that the AMRIT pharmacies, operating under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, offered more than 5200 drugs, implants, surgical disposables and other consumables at average discounts upto 60 percent of maximum retail price.

In the previous year, 118.52 lakh people in country availed its services and against MRP value of drugs. The handout appreciated the role played by principals of the Government medical colleges and called it “pivotal in ensuring that it reaches patients”. Financial secretary health and medical education has been monitoring the progress himself on regular basis, it said.