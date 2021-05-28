Govt approves salary increment for NHM employees

In a major decision, the government has accorded approval for substantial hike in salary of employees working under National Health Mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision, in this regard, has been conveyed to J&K in the approval received for Programme Implementation Plan for the financial year 2021-22 projected by the J&K government.

As per the approval accorded by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in addition to annual increment budget of 5 percent, for the first time, an additional increment of about 12 percent has been approved as hike in salary for NHM employees through restructuring and rationalization.

The exact amount of individual increment in this regard would be notified by the Executive Committee of State Health Society headed by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo, shortly.

Financial Commissioner, AtalDulloo, while complimenting the NHM employees for the incentive, said that this endeavour of the government was aimed to boost the morale of the employees and encourage and appreciate their contribution towards working tirelessly to curb Covid-19. “Such perks are always being given by the government to recognise the services of those who put their selfless services for the cause of humanity and set examples for others to follow,” he said.

Mission Director NHM, J&K, MuhammedYasinChoudhary said that the salary hike, particularly the salary revision was one of the long-pending demands of NHM employees working in J&K.

He said that it was under consideration of the government and was actively pursued by the J&K administration in the National Programme Coordination Committee Meeting for 2021-22 with the Union Ministry.

Choudhary thanked Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha, Advisor to LG Rajeev RaiBhatnagar and Financial Commissioner AtalDulloo for their efforts in ensuring approval of this increment in favour of NHM employees for recognition of their services.

He said that in these tough times of the pandemic, Covid warriors of Health and Medical Education Department, including NHM employees, had risen to the challenge and were selflessly providing holistic healthcare services to counter the spread of coronavirrus and treat the infected.

The J&K government in its employee-friendly measures had also recently announced grant of loyalty bonus for contractual staff of the NHM for the financial year 2020-21.