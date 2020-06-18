Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 11:59 PM

Govt lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 11:59 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The government on Thursday lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect.

The government on March 25 had banned the export of the drug, which was touted as a promising medicine in the treatment of COVID-19 pandemic. “The export policy of Hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. India supplied paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to over 120 countries in the last two months while ensuring the domestic supply, as these two medicines are in huge demand due to COVID-19.

Trending News
File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

File Pic

Pampore gunfight: Both trapped militants killed, say police

While paracetamol is a pain reliever, hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria. India is the largest producer and exporter of the drug globally.

India manufactures 70 per cent of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine. Companies like ZydusCadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers in the country, according to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

In the US market, India accounted for about 47 per cent supply of hydroxychloroquine in 2019, according to Professor at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Rakesh Mohan Joshi.

Related News