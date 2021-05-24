Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Govt starts vaccination drive for advocates in eight districts for 18-45 yrs age group

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 5:31 PM
Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs has started special vaccination drive for advocates of eight districts of J&K in the age group of 18-45 years.

The step has been taken as an immediate measure for ensuring that advocates, who are at greater risk of contracting infection owing to their vocation are vaccinated, a statement issued here by the Department said.

It said that for administration of vaccination to advocates, special camps are being organized in districts.

It added that in the first phase, besides Jammu and Srinagar districts, vaccination shall be carried out in Anantnag, Baramulla and Budgam districts in Kashmir division and Kathua, Udhampur and Rajouri districts in Jammu division from May 25 to May 26, 2021.

