Govt well equipped to tackle Covid-19 situation: DHSK

Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Sunday said that the government was well-equipped to tackle the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Kashmir division.

Divulging the details, the Director said that all district and sub-district hospitals in urban as well as in rural areas, besides associated or tertiary care hospitals across Kashmir are well prepared to meet any emergency situation arising due to Covid pandemic.

He said medical oxygen which has been seen as one of the key requirements in case of severe cases in Covid care hospitals has been made available in all such hospitals to meet the demand, “The medical Oxygen plants with a minimum capacity of production of 1000 lpm and at some places 2000 lpm have been installed in all the Covid hospitals in Kashmir,” Dr Rather said, as per an official handout.

He said since oxygen is considered as a lifeline to ensure survival of patients, so no compromise is being made on the production and ensuring the availability of the same in all Covid hospitals.

Talking about the supply position of medicines especially those mostly used in treatment of Coronavirus by the doctors, Dr Rather said that they have enough stocks of medicines available with them which are being supplied to the hospitals as per demand and requirement. He further assured that there is no shortage of such medicines and all treatment protocols of patients are going on smoothly.

The Director said that people need not to press the panic button and government has already put in place 2nd line including extra beds at various places in all the districts including Srinagar at Hajj house, NIT and at other identified venues in addition to SMHS, JLNM, C.D hospital and SKIMS.

“In case all the beds at our Covid care hospitals are occupied, there is always a 2nd line at our disposal to cater to the demand and provide best of the treatment facilities to the patients and fight the pandemic,” he added.

While appealing people to follow Covid-19 related SOPs in letter and spirit and get vaccinated, the Director said, “People should follow SOPs even after the vaccination and ensure strict adherence to three things including mask, hand hygiene and social distancing”.

He said on the directions of Lt. Governor, the health department has started distribution of Kits for patients in home isolation which includes both medicines and pulse oximeters so that they are provided healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

Dr Rather said that besides distribution of Kits, the government has established Call Centres both at districts as well as at divisional level to assist patients in home isolation. “The home isolation patients can make a call to these Call Centres in case they feel health related complications, an ambulance with a doctor shall arrive at their home and conduct a check-up of the patient and in case he requires admission in hospital the same shall be done,” he added.