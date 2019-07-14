GRBMT holds free medical camp in Qazigund

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

GR Beg Memorial Trust (GRBMT) Sunday organised a free medical camp, here in Veesu.

The Chairman GRBMT, Ishtiyaq Beg, said that the free medical camp was organised with an aim to promote communal harmony. A large number of Kashmiri Pandits attended the camp, wherein besides consultation, free medicines were also provided.

SaleemBeigh, Former DG, J&K tourism, was the chief guest on the occasion, while QaziSarwar, Director Rural Development Kashmir, and Sunny Raina, President Kashmir Pandit Association Migrant Colony Veesu, were also present.

Meanwhile, former Director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Dr A G Ahanger, also rendered his services during the camp.