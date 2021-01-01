Health Deptt to conduct COVID19 vaccination mock drill in 3 districts

In the run-up to COVID19 vaccination in J&K, which is expected to commence shortly, the health department will carry out mock drill in three districts here today.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kulgam districts will see 25 volunteers participating in the mock-drill of COVID19 vaccination today. The exercise is meant to iron-out seams in carrying out COVID19 vaccination drive expected to start this month. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to health department for COVID19 said the drive will help the department in identifying the lacunae in the protocol it has put in place.

“We have a three step system planned for the vaccination drive and it involves different agencies. The goal is to ensure an event-free vaccination of the maximum focus group,” he said.

He said volunteer details will be checked by the security personnel who will then permit the beneficiary into the wellness chamber where health parameters will be checked before the person is admitted to the vaccination chamber. “After the mock vaccination, a volunteer will be retained for half an hour and observed for adverse reactions,” he said.

The heath centers where the drill will be carried out are UPHC Nishat, JLNM Hospital, UPHC Batamaloo in Srinagar; CHC March, Sarwal Hospital, CHC Bishnah in Jammu; and DH Kulgam, CHC Yaripora and CHC Kujjar in Kulgam.