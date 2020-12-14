Historic US COVID vaccine campaign begins

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday with a critical care nurse here becoming the first person in the US to be vaccinated for COVID-19, providing a glimmer of hope as the country nears the grim milestone of nearly 300,000 coronavirus deaths.

Frontline nurse Sandra Lindsay was administered the shot developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, in Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens Monday.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the pandemic has been “horrific.”

“It was a modern-day battlefield and that’s why the word heroes is so appreciate for what you did. The vaccine is the weapon that will end the war. It is the beginning of the last chapter of the book,” Cuomo said just before Lindsay was given the vaccination. Cuomo clapped as he watched Lindsay take the vaccination shot. Lindsay said she feels “hopeful” and “relieved” and healing is coming.

“I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history,” she said adding that she wants to instil confidence in the public that the vaccine is safe.

She stressed that while there is light at the end of the tunnel, people still need to continue to wear their masks, maintain social distance and encouraged everyone to take the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the emergency authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday as the death toll in the US approaches 300,000.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he would be among those getting a vaccine.

“People will believe much more in the vaccine if the CEO is getting vaccinated,” he said Monday on CNN. The first trucks carrying the COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the US pulled out of a Pfitzer manufacturing plant in Michigan on Sunday, en route to 636 predetermined locations, amid a botched government response that has made the US the worst-hit country in the world.