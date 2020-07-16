IMA issues red alert for healthcare staff

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a red alert for the doctors and medical administrators, given the increasing rate of mortality among the fraternity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMA has issued a circular where it asked the doctors to adopt the highest standard of infection control protocols. The IMA officials said that they aimed to ensure the safety and security of the doctors and their family members from the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials also said that the doctors need to introspect their working.

“Doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure safety for themselves, their families, their colleagues and staff,” the circular read. Speaking on this, Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, said, “We have lost more than 100 doctors in the battle against the pandemic. We need to introspect and rethink where we went wrong in this fight. The key to protection is never to lower your guard.”

The circular stated that “If Covid mortality has to be lessened, it has to start with doctors and hospitals.”

The circular advised that “intense review and updating of all administrative set-ups in the hospitals including the infection control protocols. Any gap in providing for the safety of doctors, nurses and staff have to be closed. A feedback system from the doctors, employees and public needs to be in place. Cleaning and sanitising protocols should be meticulously adhered to.” The association also told that their suggestions are directed to all the doctors, irrespective of practicing in government or private facilities. However, the doctors in the government facilities mostly rely on the administration and the government for the improvement of the safety measures. When asked, Sharma said that the association is not blaming and criticising the government. “Our suggestions are directed to the doctors only. We don’t intend to blame anyone,” he said.