Immunization session going on across J&K: Official

Routine immunization activities are going on normally across J&K, except the COVID19 red zones, the authorities said on Friday.

DrChanderParkash, Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, J&K said all the deputy CMOs s and district immunization officers and other district officers were directed to sensitize the teams working in field to use PPEs and adhered to social distancing, use masks and take other precautions.

He said as per the new guidelines by Union ministry of health and family welfare, vaccination in red zones should be avoided and only birth doses were allowed as per the new directions.

“Once red zones turn orange zones after 14 days, routine immunization sessions and outreach sessions should be initiated in these zones,” said an order, adding no beneficiary was denied vaccination as per the guidelines.

“We have no dearth of vaccines and in fact after the intervention of financial commissioner Health and Medical Education J&K vaccines for the next two months are being airlifted today from Delhi,” said DrQaziHaroon, state immunization officer, J&K.

“To avoid any outbreak of any vaccine preventable disease the vaccination has to be carried out in all the areas across J&K,” said the statement.

As per the government J&K was doing exceptionally well in full immunization with 96% immunization coverage and is considered best performing UT after Kerala and Tamil Nadu.