Increasing number of junior doctors among new infections

The COVID19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,14,038 on Tuesday in J&K when 470 people tested positive, at least six of them healthcare workers. The deaths also continued to mount with six people falling to the infection today.

In Kashmir division, a senior healthcare official said over 1100 healthcare workers have tested positive for the viral infection till date.

He said in the past two weeks, more than 60 healthcare workers in Kashmir division were found infected, most of them junior doctors.

As per the official data, till November 30, 365 doctors in Kashmir division had been infected with SARS-CoV2.

The official said that the trend of having doctors testing positive was a concern as it was putting their families at risk.

“We only know of doctors who are tested routinely and are found infected. There are also equal numbers that have not been tested and these people unknowingly take the infection to their families back home,” the official said.

He said that although testing of all healthcare workers at regular intervals had been sought for a long time, it was not being done and that could prove disastrous.

A senior doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said that the reason behind the rising number of junior doctors testing positive was because the roaster system had ended in hospitals.

He said that though senior doctors had private cabins, junior doctors huddled in smaller spaces in the hospitals.

“Be it OPD or their resident rooms, there is always more than a doctor now living in a small room in a hospital which is quite risky,” the senior doctor said.

He said that earlier, at the beginning of the pandemic, the resident staff was allotted duties in a manner that one group would not meet the other.

Many junior doctors who spoke to Greater Kashmir rued the scrapping of the roaster system.

“We have a roaster system for teachers, who hardly come in contact with anyone, not even students but no roaster system for doctors who are always at risk,” a resident doctor working at GMC Srinagar said.

Meanwhile, 193 people including the six healthcare workers tested positive in Kashmir division. In Jammu division, the number of positive cases was 277 today. Together, 470 new cases came to fore in J&K.

As per the official data, 23,992 sample results were available between Monday and Tuesday. The positive percentage of samples was 1.96 today.

The recoveries reached 1,07,282 with 524 testing negative today. However, six persons lost life in J&K, three each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The death toll reached 1761 in the J&K today.