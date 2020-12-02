Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 1:02 AM

India cases climb to 95 lakh

Representational Pic
India’s COVID19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent, while the COVID19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day.There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

