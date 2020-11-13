India crosses 87 lakh COVID19 cases

With 44,879 new coronavirus infections and 547 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 87,28,795 on Friday, as the toll touched 1,28,688, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,84,547 active cases, whereas 81,15,580 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,39,230 sample tests on Thursday, taking the total tested samples to 12,31,01,739.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 1,736,329 cases till date. There are 85,583 active cases and 45,682 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi is grappling with a renewed surge as it confirmed the highest single-day fatalities on Thursday since the pandemic struck. The city recorded as many as 104 deaths and 7,053 new infections. The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.