Health, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:27 AM

India crosses 87 lakh COVID19 cases

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:27 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

With 44,879 new coronavirus infections and 547 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 87,28,795 on Friday, as the toll touched 1,28,688, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,84,547 active cases, whereas 81,15,580 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

Trending News
Representational Image

Man injured in road accident in Handwara

File Photo

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of J-K, Ladakh; rainfall in plains

File Photo

Gurez receives season's first snowfall

Representational Image

Political parties aghast over loss of lives in LoC skirmishes

The recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,39,230 sample tests on Thursday, taking the total tested samples to 12,31,01,739.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 1,736,329 cases till date. There are 85,583 active cases and 45,682 Covid-19 deaths.

Latest News
Representational Image

Man injured in road accident in Handwara

Representational Photo

Pakistan reports over 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases since July

File Photo

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of J-K, Ladakh; rainfall in plains

File Photo

India will give 'prchand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

Delhi is grappling with a renewed surge as it confirmed the highest single-day fatalities on Thursday since the pandemic struck. The city recorded as many as 104 deaths and 7,053 new infections. The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Related News