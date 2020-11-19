Health, Today's Paper
India records 585 fatalities, 45,576 new cases

Representational Photo
India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 89.58 lakh with fresh 45,576 infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 83.83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 89,58,483, with 45,576 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which accounts for 4.95 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

