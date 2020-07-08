Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:42 AM

India's COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,42,417

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 20,000.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 11:42 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

With 22,752 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Elderly Shopian woman dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 145

KisanPakhwada from July 7-21 | Lieutenant Governor for branding of local agriculture produce as GIs

Govt sanctions Rs 4.67 cr in favour of construction workers, dependents

Greater Kashmir

Body of missing boy recovered from Bandipora nallah

“Thus, around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 20,000.

Tagged in ,
Related News