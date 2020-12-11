Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 12:39 AM

India's COVID19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh

Representational Photo
India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had recorded a daily rise of 26,567 cases on December 8.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834 on Friday, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

