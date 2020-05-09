ISM distributes 'immune boosting medicine' to 70,000 persons

At a time when J&K is facing a difficult situation due to outbreak of COVID19 pandemic, Department of ISM (AYUSH) is playing its role in containment and prevention of coronavirus in Kashmir.

Giving details about the initiatives and measures undertaken by the ISM to contain and prevent the spread of COVID19 pandemic in Kashmir, the divisional nodal officer COVID19, DrIftikharHussainQazi said that as many as 350 medical officers and 240 pharmacists were working round the clock as front line workers in their respective districts to fight COVID19 pandemic and to strengthen the immunity of the masses.

He said as per the Advisory issued by the Union ministry of AYUSH, “immune boosting medicines” were being distributed in all the districts of Kashmir. He said till date these immune boosting medicines have been distributed to about 70,000 persons like frontline warriors, people kept in quarantine centers, isolation centers, people living in red zones as well as front line workers of civil and police administration across Kashmir.

Explaining the benefits of Indian System of Medicines, AYUSH experts said that people can use garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemon, besides Unaab, Be-dana, Sapistaan, Daalchini, Kaloonji to improve their immunity and consuming fresh fruits, drinking luke warm water to strengthen immune and respiratory system was an effective remedy in fight against this disease. They added liquid Amritarishta, Sharbat, Tablibest, Liquid AshwagandhaArishta, Annu and Taila can also be used as immune boosting medicines.