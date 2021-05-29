J&K gets Rs 1163.40 crore annual plan 2021-22 under NHM

For strengthening the healthcare system with special emphasis on Covid mitigation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has approved annual plan of Rs 1163.40 crore for J&K for the financial year 2021-22 under the National Health Mission.

Against this, the Resource Envelope of funds comprising 90 percent central allocation and 10 percent state share was likely to be made available during the year amounting to Rs 795.83 crore, which is 8 percent higher than the corresponding figures of the financial year 2020-21.

Mission Director, NHM J&K, Yasin Choudhary said that in addition to routine and ongoing schemes taken up under NHM like Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK), Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakaram (RKSK), Untied Grants, funds for strengthening of various healthcare infrastructure, National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), National Disease Control Programmes both communicable and non-communicable and related works it included approval of funds for various prestigious projects including Comprehensive Primary Healthcare (Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres), Quality Assurance (Accreditation of Government Healthcare facilities), Kayakalap, Laqshay, DNB Courses, 102-108 Ambulance Services, Bio-Medical Equipment Management and Maintenance Programme (BEMMP), Tele-Medicine and Tele-Radiology Services, Free Drugs and Diagnostics, Blood Services, Menstrual Hygiene Programme, Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN), 104 – Centralized Call Center cum Health Desk, Drugs and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS), Social Security benefit for contractual NHM manpower had been granted.

For the first time in the history of NHM, an additional increment upto 12 percent had also been approved, in addition to regular annual 5 percent increment, in favour of the contractual manpower engaged under NHM.

The Mission Director expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo for their continuous patronage and guidance in implementation of various flagship initiatives of NHM to supplement and support healthcare system in J&K.

He also urged upon the manpower engaged under NHM to continue working with the highest zeal and enthusiasm towards accomplishment of annual targets set under NHM to live up to the people’s aspirations and expectations.