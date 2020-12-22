Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 7:46 PM

J&K records 308 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 99 cases, followed by 65 in Srinagar district.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 7:46 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 308 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,18,803, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,850, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 134 were reported from the Kashmir Valley and 174 from the Jammu division, they said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 99 cases, followed by 65 in Srinagar district.

There are now 3,646 active cases in the union territory, they said.

As many as 281 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of those cured to 1,13,307, the officials said.

Latest News
File Pic

Education can deliver world from COVID pandemic: AMU Chancellor

No religious discrimination in development: PM at AMU centenary

Representational Pic

UK COVID19 variant currently has no significant impact on vaccines: WHO

Srinagar-Kargil highway to re-open for one-way traffic after eight days

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens after 13 days

The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours — five from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region. The death toll due to the pandemic has now reached 1,850, they said.

Tagged in
Related News