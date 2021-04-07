J&K records 812 record new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 812 fresh Covid-19 cases and six fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest number of infections as well as fatalities reported in a single day this year.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that among the fresh cases 347 were from Jammu and 465 from Kashmir, taking J&K’s infection toll to 134827.

The officials said that Srinagar reported 239 cases, Baramulla 78, Budgam 42, Pulwama 11, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 8, Shopian 9, Jammu 138, Udhampur 79, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kathua 29, Samba 11, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 4, Ramban 4 and Reasi 0.