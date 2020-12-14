JK registers lowest cases in 5 months

On Monday, 246 new cases were reported in J&K, the lowest in five months, while no major dip in COVID19 tests was seen here. Three people were reported to have died during the 24 hour period ending Monday afternoon.

The official bulletin issued by J&K government revealed over 21,000 COVID19 tests were carried out and reported between Sunday and Monday.

Of these, 246 were reported to be positive for SARS-CoV2 infection. The number is the lowest since 9 July when 240 cases were reported across J&K. The data reveals that the highest case rise has been on September 13 when 1686 people tested positive in J&K.

The official bulletin said that today 126 new cases were from Jammu division and 120 from Kashmir division. The percentage of samples that tested positive among the total tested was less than 1.2.

The positive percentage is dropping gradually across Kashmir and Jammu divisions, a health official said. He said that the percentage of samples testing positive had halved over the past one month.

“There is a drop in samples testing positive although our testing continues to be almost the same as it was in mid November,” the official said.

He said that lower positive percentage was reflective of a slower spread of infection and helped in keeping the healthcare infrastructure adequate for the patient’s needs.

“Our oxygen capacity is still limited and the lower number of patients means better care for those who need it the most,” he said.

With a slower rise in new cases, the recovery percentage ascended to 94.5 percent from 94 percent at which it had stabilised over the past weeks.

Today, 387 people were declared recovered by the official COVID19 bulletin, the cumulative of such cases now 1,09,894.

The total case tally reached 1,16,254 – 47,560 in Jammu and 68,694 in Kashmir.

Of the new cases, 87 were from Jammu district, 58 from Srinagar, Budgam 16 and Bandipora 11. All other districts had a single digit case rise today. No new cases were recorded in Poonch and Shopian districts.

Today, 17 travelers – 11 arriving to Kashmir and six to Jammu – tested positive.

Meanwhile, three people, two from Jammu and one from Kashmir divisions were reported to have died due to COVID19. The deaths took the mortality attributed to the pandemic here to 1802.