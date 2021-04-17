J&K reports 1145 fresh covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1145 fresh covid-19 cases, the second highest single day spike in the infections this year so far, even as three more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said 503 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 642 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall infection tally to 145166.

Providing district wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 319 cases, Baramulla 112, Budgam 55, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 17, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 44, Kulgam 21, Shopian 1, Jammu 264, Udhampur 22, Rajouri 28, Doda 9, Kathua 47, Samba 35, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 9, Ramban 4 and Reasi 80.

Regarding the fresh deaths, they said two were reported from Jammu and one from Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 2051 in J&K.

Moreover, they said, 852 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—373 from Jammu Division and 479 from Kashmir Valley. There are 10910 active positive cases in J&K—4251 in Jammu and 6659 in Kashmir, they said.