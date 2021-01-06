JK reports 126 new COVID19 positive cases

The Government on Wednesday informed that 126 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 73 from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 122049. Also 03 COVID19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 264 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 144 from Jammu Division and 120 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus, out of 122049 positive cases, 2459 are Active Positive, 117690 have recovered and 1900 have died; 706 in Jammu division and 1194 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3989145 test results available, 3867096 samples have been tested as negative till 6th January, 2021. Till date 920501 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 21091 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2459 in isolation and 32811 in home surveillance. Besides, 862240 persons have completed their surveillance period.