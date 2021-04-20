J&K reports 8 deaths, 2030 COVID-19 cases in highest single-day spike so far

Jammu and Kashmir reported 2030 new covid-19 cases, the highest ever single day spike so far, while eight more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 944 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 1086 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 150238. In all, there were 352 travelers among the fresh cases.

Providing district wise details of the cases, the officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 647 cases, Baramulla 136, Budgam 119, Pulwama 57, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 36, Bandipora 21, Ganderbal 16, Kulgam 35, Shopian 13, Jammu 501, Udhampur 81, Rajouri 34, Doda 13, Kathua 54, Samba 30, Kishtwar 19, Poonch 37, Ramban 32 and Reasi 143.

Regarding the fatalities, they said five were reported from Jammu Division and three from Kashmir Valley, taking the death toll to 2071.

The number of active cases also raced to 13470—5575 in Jammu division and 78965 in Kashmir Valley, they said.

Moreover, they said, 716 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 177 from Jammu division and 539 from Kashmir.