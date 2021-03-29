J&K reports 235 fresh COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 235 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 130228, officials said.



While the cases are lesser as compared to last couple of days, it was for the fourth running day that J&K reported more than 200 fresh covid-19 cases in a single day, reported news agency GNS.

Also, it was for the fourteenth consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J&K. In all, nearly 2500 cases were added to the tally in the last two weeks, they said.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 51 were from Jammu Division and 184 from Kashmir Valley.



Giving the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 99 cases, Baramulla 35, Budgam 18, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 14, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 0, Shopian 1, Jammu 19, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 1, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 16, Poonch 0, Ramban 5, and Reasi 5.



Moreover, they said, 126 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—22 from Jammu Division and 104 from Kashmir Division.