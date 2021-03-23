J&K to receive two awards for progress towards 'TB free' status

Jammu and Kashmir would receive two awards for the progress towards “TB free” status.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, which is organising the ‘World TB Day’ on 24th March 2021 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, would give two awards to J&K for its efforts to control tuberculosis.

These efforts have been appreciated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and J&K would receive two awards under Category 1 and Category 4 during an award ceremony where states and union territories would be awarded in four categories for their outstanding contributions for progress towards the “TB free” status.

To commemorate the World Tuberculosis Day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is organising the World TB Day on 24th March 2021 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB.

The theme of this year’s World TB Day is ‘The Clock is Ticking’ conveying the message that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by the world leaders.

In category 1 at district level, District Budgam has been selected as “TB free” district in the country and would be awarded during the event for more than 80 percent reduction in TB incidences from 2015 baseline.

In category 4 in district level, district Udhampur would be awarded bronze medal for more than 20 percent reduction in TB incidences from 2015 baseline.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo congratulated the teams working in Health and Medical Education Department for the outstanding progress made towards “TB free” status and appreciated them for this recognition.