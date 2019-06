Renowned Geriatrician, Dr Zubair Saleem, In charge department of Geriatric Medicine JLNM Hospital has been granted membership by American Geriatrics Society (MAGS), in recognition to his services for senior citizens and working the advancement of Geriatric Medicine.

Founded in 1942, the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) is a worldwide organisation of geriatrics healthcare professionals, dedicated to improving health, independence and quality of life of older people.