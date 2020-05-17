Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 1:15 AM

'Kashmir's 75% COVID19 cases in 20-60 age group'

File Photo of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday said most of the people infected by coronavirus in Kashmir were young and middle aged.

“Nearly 75 percent of the cases are between 20 to 60 years of age,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “Based on our analysis from the data, of all 989 cases, 739 cases (74.72 percent) are in the age group of 20-60 including 278 cases (28.10 percent) in the age group of 20 to 29, 179 cases (18.09 percent) in the age group of 30-39, 149 cases (15.06 percent) in the age group of 40-49 and 133 cases (13.44) in the age group of 50 and 60 years.”

Dr Hassan patients above 60 years of age accounted for only 79 (7.98 percent) of the total cases in the Valley. “According to a WHO report those under 19 years of age make up only 2.4 percent of the total cases, but in Kashmir 171 (17.29 percent) of the total cases are in the age group of 0-19,” he said.

He said the data revealed that of 989 cases, 597 (60.36 percent) were males, while 391 (39.53 percent) females.

Dr Hassan said Kashmir was among the highest COVID19 case density areas in the country which was 141.28 cases per million of the population.

“While 97 percent cases were either asymptomatic or had mild disease, two percent patients had severe disease and just one percent had critical illness,” he said.

