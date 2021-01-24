Kulgam hospital without endoscopy machines, residents suffer

District Hospital Kulgam that caters to a huge chunk of population does not have Endoscopy machines, causing inconvenience to the people of the district.

Resultantly, people are often referred to SKIMS, Soura or SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for endoscopy.

The residents claim that they have to travel 60 km to get the endoscopy done or have to visit a private clinic that costs thousands of rupees to them.

“We often face problems due to absence of endoscopy machines in our hospital,” said Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of a Kulgam village. “Even serious patients have no choice but to walk long distances for getting their endoscopy done.”

The residents requested the higher authorities to look into the matter and redress their grievances.

Medical Superintendent (MS) District Hospital Kulgam, Dr Muzaffar Zargar said that the post of gastroenterologist has not been sanctioned yet for the hospital as a result of which the hospital lacks specific section for endoscopy.

“Sanctioning the post of gastroenterologist is up to higher authorities. Only after that will it be possible to install the endoscopy machines,” he said.