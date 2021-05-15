Kupwara hospital runs out of space as cases rise

The 100-bedded COVID hospital in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is running out of space to cater to more patients due to spike in coronavirus positive cases.

“With two overnight deaths, 86 patients are supported by supply of high-flow oxygen,” said an official. With shrinking space in the COVID hospital Kupwara, demands from public are rising for augmentation of COVID beds across the district so that any eventuality could be dealt accordingly.

Meanwhile Incharge COVID Hospital KupwaraDrGhulamNabi Lone told Greater Kashmir that they were augmenting space for COVID patients with 50 more beds in an old building of SDH Kupwara.

“We are witnessing a huge rush of attendants here which is hampering patient care and, most importantly, these attendants can be the soft carriers of virus which could be fatal,” he said. With two overnight deaths, Kupwara district has so far witnessed over a dozen of COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of second wave of COVID. Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had sanctioned two more oxygen-generating plants to be installed at SDH Tanghdar and SDH Sogam, which could lessen the rush of patients at COVID Hospital Kupwara.