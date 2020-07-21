MFA seeks security, risk allowance to COVID19 healthcare staff

Following attacks on junior doctors at GMC Srinagar-run hospitals, Medical Faculty Association (MFA) has sought intervention of the government in safeguarding the frontline workers.

A statement issued by the MFA condemned the incidents of violence against doctors on duty at SMHS Hospital and Super-specialty Hospital on Saturday.

The statement pressed for invoking various laws and provisions instituted as deterrence against attacks on healthcare staff.

It said Supreme Court in April had directed states and UTS to ensure security to doctors working in COVID19 settings.

The statement said the same had been directed by Union Home Secretary to all Chief Secretaries in June.

“Violence against doctors and damage to hospitals is a non-bailable and cognizable offence,” read the statement.

The MFA has urged the government to acknowledge the hardships and the risks faced by doctors and paramedics who work in COVID19 settings.

“Cost of treatment of healthcare workers, who get infected in the line of duty must be borne by the hospital,” the Association has sought. “It could be part of a health insurance scheme that could be introduced urgently.”

A risk allowance and a compensation to healthcare staff that gets infected have also been demanded. Designated high dependency beds/rooms for doctors as well as upgrading of healthcare infrastructure is also a part of the demands that have emerged after three resident doctors at the GMC hospitals faced physical violence recently.