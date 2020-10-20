Monitoring committee to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospitals in J&K

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a monitoring committee to ensure availability of uninterrupted oxygen supply in the hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The committee will continuously monitor the availability of medical oxygen in the Union Territory and report any shortfall immediately to the Central Control Room (CCR) established in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India,” reads GAD order.

Headed by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department as Chairman, the committee of 13 members like Principal Secretary Revenue Department, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Commissioner Secretary Transport, Divisional Commissioner Jammu/Kashmir, Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Director SKIMS, Soura Srinagar, Principal, GMC Srinagar/Jammu as members and Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) as member secretary.

This committee will ensure that no restrictions are imposed on movement of medical oxygen into the UT and free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles is permitted, according to the Deputy Secretary, GAD, Malik Suhail, in an order.

The Committee has been tasked to ensure that no restrictions are imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the UT. They will also ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, irrespective of timings, alongwith inter-city supply without restriction.

An official, wishing not to be quoted, said that the before the onset of winter season, the Health Department wants to ensure supply of oxygen without interruption apprehending second wave of covid-19 even as the vaccination has also been started for the people working in close contact with the coronavirus infected people in Jammu and Kashmir.