New book to promote benefits of 'dry fasting' diet

Joining the bandwagon of books on beauty and healthy living is best selling Indian author and renowned personal lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho’s new book, “The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive”.

Co-authored by Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuami, a member of the Ajman royal family in the UAE, the book will be published under the Ebury Press imprint of Penguin Random House.

In the book, the authors look back at traditional eating practices to explain why the dry fasting diet is the “most superior form of fasting and cleansing”.

“In the olden days, people ate early because there was hardly any light after sunset. Their next meal would only be after sunrise. This practice spread to all religions as a discipline due to its health and spiritual benefits.

“Today, it is called the dry fasting diet. Replicating it requires abstinence from all food and water for twelve or more hours,” the authors said in a statement on Thursday.

The book will take its readers on a journey to discover the miracle of dry fasting, teach them how it can stimulate the body, help one find the right balance between the “elimination phase”, and the “building phase”, aid weight loss and avoid a number of diseases, publishers added.

“The book takes us back to our roots, and explains the benefits of dry fasting and how it promotes good health,” they said.

According to Coutinho, dry fasting and intermittent fasting help the body to heal naturally and regenerate.

“Not only have I experienced its benefits myself, I have also seen my patients, clients and people all over the world experiencing its miracles.

“The new, revised and updated version of ‘The Dry Fasting Miracle’ is backed by more research and evidence and we are hoping that the book changes the health of every person who reads it,” said the lifestyle coach. “Fasting is designed to stimulate your mind, empower your body and nourish your soul. In essence, this book is a miracle for humankind, as it has the ability to transform people into better, healthier versions of themselves. It teaches them to actually live, and not just survive,” said Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuaimi.