June 28, 2020

No summer respite from Covid cases in Kashmir: DAK

June 28, 2020
While early in the pandemic there was some hope that summer heat will stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday said that does not seem to be the case.

“Despite high temperatures, Covid-19 cases are rising in Kashmir,” said DAK President and influenza expert DrNisarul Hassan.

“With hundreds of new cases surfacing each day, Kashmir has recorded more than 4,000 Covid cases in last 26 days,” he said.

“High levels of heat and humidity prevent spread of flu and other respiratory viruses, DrNisar said adding “even some related coronavirus show fewer cases in summer and they mainly circulate in winter months.”

“We were hoping the heat of summer will also reduce the viability of the novel virus,” he said.

“But, Covid-19 seems to behave differently and the virus is spreading in spite of soaring temperatures,” DrNisar said.

