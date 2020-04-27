Non-COVID patients suffer amid corona crisis: DAK

With health authorities in Kashmir focuses “excessively” on COVID19 patients, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday said it was harrowing time for people with other diseases and conditions.

“Patients with non-COVID health problems face immense hardships,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “People are not getting health care for other problems.”

He said patients with acute or chronic illness who regularly need to see their doctors were not visiting hospitals.

“It is not just fear that is keeping people out of hospitals, but the perception that hospitals are closed for all non-COVID patients,” Dr Hassan said. “Patients are told that there are no resources and staff to provide care for non-COVID patients and that everything is deferred.”

“We see patients with heart attacks, strokes presenting late with all complications leading to delayed intervention and recovery,’ he said. “Also, patients with acute abdominal conditions like appendicitis, cholecystitis due to gall stones present late with perforation, peritonitis and sepsis, needing emergency surgery and prolonged stay in ICU because of delay in seeking treatment.”

Drhassan said patients with diabetes and hypertension present acutely with complications because they do not seek medical attention early in case of abnormal levels. “Cancer patients are coming with spread of their disease because cancer surgeries have been postponed,” he said.

Dr Hassan said: “We must understand that amid the outbreak, people still get heart attacks, strokes. Babies will still be born and appendixes will still burst,” he said. “Health authorities need to get the message out that hospitals are taking care of non-COVID patients and they have system in place to protect them.”