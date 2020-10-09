Health, Latest News, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:24 PM

Novel coronavirus can survive on skin for 9 hours: Study

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:24 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, may linger on human skin for nine hours, much longer than the flu viruses can, according to a study.

The influenza A virus (IAV), in contrast, remained viable on human skin for nearly two hours, said the researchers including those from Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan.

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

The study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, found that both the viruses were rapidly inactivated on skin with a hand sanitiser.

The finding underscores the importance of hand washing or using a sanitiser to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They evaluated the stability of SARS-CoV-2 and IAV, mixed with culture medium or upper respiratory mucus, on human skin surfaces.

Latest News
Representational Photo, Source: jpinternational.co.in

Stay-at-home orders cut noise exposure by half: Study

Lt General B S Raju while addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Militant recruitment witnesses a spurt in Kashmir, says army commander

Representational Image. Photo Source: fateclick.com

COVID-19 patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo

The researchers also evaluated the disinfection effectiveness on skin of 80 per cent ethanol against SARS-CoV-2 and IAV.

The study found that SARS-CoV-2 and IAV were inactivated more rapidly on skin surfaces than on other surfaces such as stainless steel, glass and plastic.

The survival time was significantly longer — 9 hours — for SARS-CoV-2 than for IAV (1.82 hours), according to the researchers.

“The nine hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV, thus accelerating the pandemic,” the researchers wrote in the journal. “Proper hand hygiene is important to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections,” they said.

Related News