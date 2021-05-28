Nursing staff in PPE kits dance with Covid-19 patients at SMGS Hospital

A video of nursing staff members wearing PPE kits dancing inside the Covid wards at SMGS Hospital is being seen as a heart-warming gesture amid the distressed life in the pandemic situation.

The video has a famous song ‘ZindagiEk Safar HaiSuhana, YahanKalKya Ho Kisne Jana’ (Life is a beautiful journey, who knows what will happen here tomorrow?” from the Rajesh Khanna starrer Bollywood movie Andaz that went viral on social media and attracted the attention of the people towards the psychological impact on the doctors, nursing staff, sanitisation workers, Covid-19 patients and their attendants.

In this video, the patients, and nursing staff wearing PPE kits could be seen dancing in the wards with their patients.

“Everyone is distress whether the doctors, nursing staff, the Covid positive patients or the attendants. The Covid situation has turned our lives upside down. The stress level has affected everyone’s normal life and there was no more joy in our lives. We all are busy in treating, caring and containing Covid spread. There are deaths and mounting positive cases,” a nurse told Greater Kashmir.

“If one is not infected with the virus, he or she or their families are affected with the fear of Covid-19. The children are locked inside homes. We are in wards and positive patients fear for their lives. There is panic everywhere. The Covid situation has snatched everything. However, it has also given us an opportunity to share happiness with others,” she said.

The distressed situation brought the nursing staff, doctors and the Covid-19 patients close to each other.

“We share each other’s grief and happiness. The patients also tell their stories. The Covid has snatched lives but taught us humanity and opportunity serve each other at the difficult time,” said one of the nursing staff members.

Head of Nursing Staff in COVID wards of SMGS, Pawanjeet said: “We planned to dance with the Covid-19 patients as an activity for busting stress. We all are passing through a difficult situation. The patients weep when they are discharged. We listen to them carefully and serve them 24 hours. We live with them, not with our families.”

Two Covid-19 patients died in SMGS Hospital since the outbreak of the virus and 35 have been discharged after their successful treatment.

A total of 79 patients were admitted in two wards of the SMGS Hospital. Presently, 21 positive patients are undergoing treatment,” said one of the officers in SMGS Hospital’s administration.

“Thirteen nurses, 10 doctors, and four pharmacists were infected while treating the infected patients in the hospital,” the officer said.