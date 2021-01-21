Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
Over 1 million healthcare workers received vaccine shots till Thursday 6 pm: Centre

The number of healthcare workers who have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed one million as per provisional reports, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It also said on Thursday, 2,33,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 4,043 vaccination sessions held across 27 states and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the sixth day as well, said Dr Manohar Agnani, the additional secretary in the health ministry.

“The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 10,40,014 (till Thursday 6 pm) through 18,161 sessions, as per the provisional report,” he said. The ministry said 187 adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the sixth day of the vaccination drive. 

